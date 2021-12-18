The beautiful victory on the field of Atalanta, in addition to giving an injection of confidence to the team, gave the opportunity to the social media managers of the Rome to take a little revenge. At the end of the match, the admin of the profile Twitter in English he “trolled” De Roon, who in 2019 had mocked the Giallorossi after a victory at the Olimpico. “When you realize that there will be no tweets from De Roon today” they wrote, attaching a video expressing enjoyment.