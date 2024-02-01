Roma transfer market, Tommaso Baldanzi from Empoli

The coup of the January transfer market is Roma: deal done with Empoli for the transfer of Tommaso Baldanzi (14 appearances and 2 goals in the league this year, the last one last Saturday in the 1-1 draw against Juventus) at the court of Daniele De Rossi. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder becomes Giallorossi permanently, with Friedkin's club investing around 15 million euros, including bonuses. The Tuscans, fighting for survival in Serie A, will be guaranteed 20% on any future resale.

Roma transfer market, Angelino from Leipzig

Tommaso Baldanzi joins Angelino, Spanish left winger, born in 1997, who arrives in Rome from Leipzig, where he gained experience in various European clubs (Manchester City, Mallorca, NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven, Hoffenheim and Galatasaray). “When I heard the word Roma pronounced, I didn't have the slightest hesitation”, Angelino's first words as a Giallorossi player (he will wear the number 69 shirt). “And today it makes me proud to join a great Club, with a 'incredible history behind it and a team full of champions: I can't wait to meet the coach and my new teammates and make myself available to them.'

Roma transfer market, Dedic if Celik leaves

Tiago Pinto is working on a final operation that would lead to the departure of Celik and the arrival of 21-year-old right-back Amar Dedic (but can also play on the left and in the middle, a flexible player) from Salzburg valued at 18 million. The Bosnian is doing very well with the Red Bull-owned team and several Premier League clubs are also after him. Roma are trying to secure a loan with obligation to buy for a talent who has made 25 appearances this season so far, including 6 in the Champions League, topped off with a total of 5 goals and 3 assists for his teammates. Complicated affair, Roma makes an attempt immediately (otherwise they will return to the assault in July), but only possible with thedue to the departure of Celic, who up to now has said no to Galatasaray, but is the object of attention from Marseille. The French club is attempting a loan with the right to buy (valued at 6 million).

Transfer market, Belotti from Roma to Fiorentina

Andrea Belotti is a new striker for Fiorentina. Gallo becomes a Viola player on a costly loan of 750 thousand euros until June without rights or obligations to buy.