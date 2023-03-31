A woman was returning to Bari and had reached the bus station early so that she could choose a place to work. “I needed a table – she says -, but when I told the driver, he insulted me saying that her bus belonged to her and he decided where I had to sit. She addressed me in the worst possible way, pushing me against the stairs to make me go up to the upper deck of the bus where, according to him, I should have sat. When I refused, she yanked me and threw me off the bus”.

At that point, yet another dispute arose. “The driver approached me and slapped me in the face – the woman still remembers – even making me drop my scarf. At that point the carabinieri arrived and recorded what happened, but did not stop the driver for checks. I was taken to the hospital from 118, where I was found 3 days of prognosis for cervical trauma and arm grazes “.

Ciro Ungaro, 60, of Campanian origins, who at the time worked for the Flixbus transport company, is accused of hitting the woman in the face and pulling her by the arms, causing her personal injuries with 18 days of prognosis. Her beatings weren’t enough, the man also kicked her out of her by violently pushing her off the bus.

The 50-year-old, visiting relatives in Rome, had purchased a regular ticket for that day that was not numbered, or even named, with the direction of Bari. Precisely because the ticket was not numbered, and due to the need to find a seat with the table in order to work on the computer, the woman had arrived at the Tiburtina station early. As soon as she got on the double-decker bus, the driver had told her to go upstairs because, according to her personal seating arrangement, those going to Lecce had to go to the upper floor, while those going to Bari to the lower one. . However, the woman had to go to the second city so she, believing she hadn’t seen the destination well, had pointed this out to the driver, who in any case had instructed her to get on her.

From there the aggression for a total of 18 days of prognosis. This is certified by the medical records of the Pertini hospital in Rome, where the woman had been taken by the 118 operators after the attack.