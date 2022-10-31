Dawidowicz scores and gets sent off, equal to Zaniolo then in the second half the class 2003 scores and gives an assist to El Shaarawy

Verona in destiny. In that of Cristian Volpato, who when Roma seemed on the point of having to settle for a draw scores the 2-1 goal and the assist for El Shaarawy’s 3-1 final. A brand in focus, with the Giallorossi jewel who had scored his only goal in Serie A at Verona last year. Heavy victory for Mourinho, who returns lonely in the Champions League and overtakes Lazio. Verona held up well as long as there were eleven of them, then Dawidowicz’s naivety ruined everything.

HOW MUCH NERVOUSISM – Mourinho returns to 3-4-2-1, with Pellegrini and Zaniolo behind Abraham, with Bocchetti who puts himself in the mirror and tries to play the game right away. Hellas puts in it desire and energy, has Tameze running for three and Kallon annoying in front of him (on one of his beautiful ball cut in the middle Henry does not arrive by a whisker with the door wide open). For about twenty minutes Roma also struggled to get back up, forced to regroup in the last 40 meters. Then in two minutes Abraham devours two goals (first with an empty net, kicking on the post, then with a header from an excellent position, even if Tameze dirties his trajectory). In the meantime, on the right, the personal challenge between Zaniolo and Ceccherini has already begun, with the Venetian defender struggling to contain the Giallorossi. However, Verona passes in the 27th minute: a shot by Pharaohs and a decisive deviation by Dawidowicz (the Var considers Henry’s position irrelevant). A different game begins, where Roma tries to change inertia and relies above all on Zaniolo’s bucks, among the thousand duels and a little too much nervousness. And Dawidowicz what he gives, then takes away, with a crazy entrance on the same Zaniolo (red with the help of the Var). Bocchetti reorganized with a 5-3-1, but gave in on the only mistake by Tameze, with Abraham still making a mistake with an empty net (pole) and Zaniolo scoring his first goal of the season on the rebound. See also Eclipse of Mou: here are the 4 most serious problems of the Special One with Roma

STILL CRISTIAN – Then Bocchetti puts in Hien and Lasagna, Mourinho replies with El Shaarawy. Then Zaniolo is almost immediately forced to ask for the change, so Roma also send Volpato and Belotti in, for a front-wheel drive team that plays with 5 attacking players all together (Abraham, Belotti, Volpato, El Shaarawy and Pellegrini). Mou wants to win it, but cannot find the spaces to open the Scaligera defensive line. And then the next move is Matic, effectively moving to an even more unbalanced 4-3-3. After all, the three defenders no longer made sense to keep them on the pitch for a while, even if only a couple of Belotti shots arrive as an offensive production for the Giallorossi. Ball possession is sterile, the spacing often tiring. Magnani saves in extremis again on Belotti, Montipò says no on a free kick to Pellegrini and Matic is close to the goal (header). Then at 43 ‘the decisive spark: an assist from Matic and a winning shot from Volpato from the edge. Then the jewel of Roma also allows himself the luxury of assisting El Shaarawy, who with a piece of skill closes the games at 3-1. Verona is on the ground, Roma returns fourth alone. In the Champions area. See also Placido Domingo's "total debacle" in Verona

