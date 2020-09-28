Rome swept home. Alfonso Cuarón’s film that won the Oscar for best film was filled with the Ariel, the awards of Mexican cinema. The film about the journey to childhood obtained ten statuettes. The Ariel closed the wonderful tour they had. A journey started in Venice, she hoped for her passage through the Kodak theater in Los Angeles, and died south of Mexico City, in an austere gala a few kilometers from the Roma neighborhood.

The wonderful night of Rome it was only overshadowed by Cuarón’s absence for “unavoidable family reasons.” The director apologized to his peers through a video, where he recalled the phenomenon that his film generated, banned from the traditional rooms of the two large chains by the agreement with Netflix. The work was shown in independent spaces and in schools, factories, public squares, backyards and the ridges of Paseo de la Reforma. “The launch of Rome it had no equal anywhere else in the world … This was only possible thanks to everyone’s generous support … I feel completely moved “, Cuarón recalled in the recording, where he seems eager to turn the page.

The gala recorded the good year that Mexican cinema had in 2018. Despite the fact that the Cuarón blockbuster dominated, other solid films did not go home empty-handed. Between them, Girls alright, by Alejandra Márquez, an intimate portrait of classism and a female drama about the collapse of an upper-class woman during the umpteenth economic crisis of the 1980s. The work achieved four statuettes, including Makeup, Costumes and Music, but the most important was the recognition of the performance of its protagonist, Ilse Salas, who dominates the picture from the first minute. Other critical favorites, such as Up to the teeth Y The maid, they won Documentary and First Feature, respectively.

The Ariel family left Bellas Artes, the iconic Art Deco palace in the center of town, which had been the home of the awards for several years. Gone are the days of white marble and velvety curtains, which today seem only within reach of dark evangelical churches. The filmmakers and the Academy were forced to move south of the capital, to the Cineteca Nacional. The seats in its 10 cinemas seem more suitable for the awards in times of austerity marked by the self-styled Fourth Transformation of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

An atmosphere of fear was breathed among those who make up an industry that last year grew at 7.6%, almost four times more than the Mexican economy. The ghost of the cuts that the Government has applied to the bureaucracy, science and academia, among other various sectors, flew over the ceremony. The subject was present from the first speech of the night, when Benny Emmanuel collected the award for acting revelation for From childhood. But it was the president of the Academy, the director Ernesto Contreras, who most clearly condensed the concern of a sector that produced 186 films last year. “We are concerned about the drastic cuts. Culture is not an expense, it is not an ornament, nor a dispensable good, a saving. It is a long-term investment. We creators are not the enemy, ”Contreras said to the applause of those present.

Towards the end of the gala, the Academy took out the heavy artillery to line it up in the direction of the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, present in room 1. Arturo Ripstein, one of the most important filmmakers in the country before the Del Toro family, Cuarón and Iñárritu, defended the support that the industry receives from the State. “Patronage is not a generous gift, it is not a charity. Those of us who make movies, or try to make poetry, must submissively accept it. It is a duty of the State. This is how society and the government should understand it. We have given a face to our world and to our contemporaries, ”said Ripstein before awarding the Ariel awards for best director and film, both for Cuarón.

Female and feminist vindication

It seems incredible, but the feminine agitation of recent years had to come for one of the most outstanding scriptwriters of Mexican cinema to be recognized. Paz Alicia Garciadiego had never received an Ariel despite being a reference in the industry with more than 17 scripts filmed, 15 of them directed by her partner, Ripstein. “The scriptwriters are apparently, the expendable and replaceable workforce despite the fact that we take the story out of nowhere, we give it face and meaning we have the sad mandate of oblivion,” said the recipient of one of the three gold Ariel, delivered to trajectories. The other two were for the actor Héctor Bonilla and the Argentine sound engineer Nerio Barbieris.

Before the gala, the parade on the red carpet became the first act of protest of the event. Actresses, screenwriters, producers and directors showed red scarves with a right hand putting a stop. It is the birth of Ya es hora, “a community of women for women in the industry”, as defined by Paula Amor, one of its creators. Some of the members of this movement read a statement signed by more than 50 women from the world of Mexican cinema. In it they defend three central ideas: zero tolerance to gender violence, labor parity and more stories with a gender perspective. The campaign was born under the slogan #YaEsHora and has a presence on Twitter’s social networks and a website, yaeshoramx.org, where you are invited to continue growing and join a directory of film and television professionals.

After the impulse of the Mexican Metoo movement, which three months ago shook different cultural sectors, the meetings limited to the audiovisual world began. “We want to transform the industry by being active agents, changing this culture that makes us precarious and discredits us,” said director Alejandra Márquez, one of the signers of the statement and nominated that night in the Direction category, shortly before the gala. She did not triumph in the Ariel, but the movement to which she belongs can become a victory for all the women of Mexican cinema.