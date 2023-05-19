Berlin (dpa)

Rome, Italy, continued its dream of winning the European Football League title, after it climbed to the final match in the continental competition. Roma, led by veteran Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, drew 0-0 with German host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the semi-finals of the tournament.

Roma benefited from its 1-0 victory in the first-leg match, last Thursday, at the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital, to win the nomination paper for the final round of the tournament for the second time in its history.

The two teams were unable to score the net throughout the two halves of the match, which was held at the Bay Arena, after their players raced to waste all the easy opportunities that they had throughout the 90s, especially from the German team.

Roma hopes to be crowned by standing on the European podium for the second year in a row, after winning the first edition of the European Conference League last season. Roma had previously played in the final of the competition in 1991, when it was being held under its old name, the “European Union Cup”, but was unable to win the title by losing 1/2 to compatriot Inter Milan in the two-legged aggregate.