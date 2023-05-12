Bove, a rookie from the Roma Academy, scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute, after following up on Tammy Abraham’s shot, which was saved by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The visitors came close to leveling at the end of a choppy second half but Jeremy Frimpong’s 87th-minute shot was cleared off the line.

Roma, chasing a second successive continental title under coach Jose Mourinho after winning the Europa League last season, will travel to Leverkusen next week for the second leg.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Juventus-Seville match in the final.