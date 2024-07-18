Milan (AFP)

Roma have signed Australia international goalkeeper Matthew Ryan on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Ryan, 32, joins the capital club on a one-season contract, according to reports, with an option to extend for a second season.

The Australian will play alongside Serbian first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar in coach Daniele De Rossi’s squad.

Dutch club Alkmaar had let go of its goalkeeper Ryan at the end of the season, after he had played for them for one season.

Ryan, the former Brighton goalkeeper, played 93 matches for his country’s national team and participated with it in three World Cups.

Roma, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, will begin their league campaign next season against Cagliari on August 18.

Roma extended the contract of De Rossi, who spent most of his playing career with the capital club, until 2027, after he succeeded Portuguese Jose Mourinho last season.