Berlin (dpa)

Italian football club Roma has signed French player Manu Kone from German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to the two clubs’ announcement.

Roma said in a statement: “Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Manu Kone on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the loan.”

Although Mönchengladbach did not announce the value of the deal, media reports said it was one of the most expensive deals in the club’s history.

German newspaper Bild reported that Mönchengladbach will receive 20 million euros ($22 million), in addition to bonuses from the sale of Kone, 23, who spent three seasons with the German team. Mönchengladbach’s most expensive transfer deal was the sale of Granit Xhaka to Arsenal in 2016, when it received approximately 45 million euros.

Kone joined Mönchengladbach from Toulouse in the winter of 2021, but remained with the French second division team on loan until the end of the season.

He then played 86 matches with Mönchengladbach, scoring six goals.

Kone won the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a member of the French Olympic team, and is also a member of the first team.