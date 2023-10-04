Roma-Servette is the right match to win, have fun and go on the run. The Europa League match comes after the home victory against Frosinone (2-0) and can serve to give continuity to the Giallorossi team, probably modified by Mourinho with a slight turnover. Not in defense, where the injured Smalling and Llorente are missing, recoverable only after the championship break, but in midfield and attack. Mourinho will be able to recover everyone, including Sanches, and this will make Roma much more solid and stronger. It goes without saying, as the bookmakers’ odds themselves say, that the Giallorossi are clear favorites in this match. Roma-Servette will be played on Thursday 5 October at 9pm.

ROMA-SERVETTE RICH IN GOALS

Roma started their Europa League group stage by beating Sheriff 2-1 in Tiraspol. An important start, like that of Slavia Prague who went on to take the three points in Switzerland, in the Servette stadium. The difference in value between Mou’s team and its opponents, eighth in the league and in serious difficulty in the defensive phase, is clear and evident. So much so that the sign 1 dances on the board between 1.17 and 1.20. It is also possible to add the over 2.5 in a combo (at least three goals in the final result with, obviously, Roma’s victory): a proposal that is found at 1.60 on Gazzabet, at 1.60 on Snai, at 1.55 on Better and at 1.52 on Planetwin365. The real clash that will decide the strongest in the group will be the one between Roma and Slavia Prague who will play for first place. The only one that sends directly to the Europa League stage in direct confrontation.