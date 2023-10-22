Palladino’s team pays D’Ambrosio a second yellow card in the 42nd minute. Lukaku and Azmoun stopped by the woodwork. Red to Mou in the 99th minute, he will miss the match against Inter

Andrea Pugliese – Rome

On my last breath, with my heart in my throat. El Shaarawy decided it in the 90th minute, with a goal from the melee that gave Roma their fourth consecutive victory (including the one against Servette in the Europa League) and left more than a little bitter taste in Monza’s mouth. Palladino’s team played with ten men from the 42nd minute due to the red card given to D’Ambrosio, but held on until the end, even coming close to scoring. For Roma, however, an important victory for the standings and for morale, a dirty victory, one of those that really weighs heavily in the long run.

Mourinho confirms Cristante at the center of defense, Palladino chooses Machin as second attacking midfielder. He is very hot and you can feel it, with a calm rhythm on both sides. Monza mainly plays the game (54% ball possession at the end of the first half), even if Palladino's team never manages to create danger for the Giallorossi. For almost the entire first half hour they were holed up in their own half of the pitch, even receiving a few whistles for their attitude. After all, Monza plays man to man, taking away the direction from the Giallorossi. The pairings are: Colombo-Cristante, Colpani-Paredes and Machin-Mancini. Ndicka always remains free, as per the Brianza tactical plan, the worst with the ball at his feet to build. And so the Giallorossi maneuver really suffered, so much so that the first shot arrived in the 27th minute with Belotti, a lopsided kick that almost ended up on the corner flag. In the final, finally for Mourinho, a couple of chances for Roma, with Di Gregorio very good at saying no to headers first from Aouar and then from Belotti. In the middle of the first turning point, with the expulsion of D'Ambrosio for a second yellow card, with the second naive foul, committed 60 meters from his own goal on Belotti.

After the party in the interval for the 50 years in the Giallorossi of Bruno Conti, Let's start once again. Palladino changes Monza, bringing in Andrea Carboni and Birindelli, with a 3-4-1-1 that often becomes 5-4-1. Lukaku conceded a good opportunity (Pessina's last-gasp recovery was decisive), on the other hand Colpani came close to scoring from outside with a curling shot just wide. Nowadays the game is almost always played close to the Monza area, even if Monza still has the opportunity to pass with Birindelli, on a restart in an open field. In the meantime, Mou has chosen 4-2-3-1 to increase the weight of the attacking phase, Aouar again tries from outside and Lukaku (outside post), but it is still Birindelli who gives Rui Patricio shivers, with Mancini then save on Vignato without fail. The ending is heart-pounding: Azmoun post, El Shaarawy's goal in the melee, the Olimpico comes down with Mourinho celebrating on his knees, the benches arguing with each other and Mou getting the red card in the 99th minute which will cause him to jump the match against Inter next Sunday. Then the final whistle, with Pharaoh's goal making the difference.