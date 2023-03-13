Sassuolo defeated Roma 4-3 in a match of the 26th day of Serie A, played at the Olympic stadium. With the capitolini without the suspended Mourinho, who was absent on the bench, the guests opened the ball with a brace from Laurentié, who scored in the 13th and 18th minutes, Zalewski shortened the distance in the 26th minute. In the added time of the first half the referee Fabbri sends off Kumbulla for a kick in the area to Berardi and also assigns the penalty.

From 11 meters the neroverde captain scores the 3-1 with which the first half ends. In the second half Dybala enters and in the 50th minute he reopens the game, in the 75th minute Pinamonti scores the Emilians’ fourth goal; in the added time, in the 95th minute, Wijnaldum fixed the result on the final 3-4. In the standings, the Giallorossi remain firm at 47 points in fourth position together with Milan, while Sassuolo hooks Monza in 12th place with 33 points.