Roma beat Sassuolo 1-0 at the Olimpico and returned to success after the league draw with Fiorentina and the painless defeat in the Europa League against Brighton. De Rossi's Giallorossi only needed a goal from captain Pellegrini at the start of the second half to win the three points and rise to 51 points in the standings, -3 behind fourth-placed Bologna. For Ballardini's team, a defensively attentive match with some forward thinking is not enough to leave the Olimpico with some points, leaving them in penultimate position with 23 points.

The match

For the match against the Neroverdi, De Rossi has to deal with the absence of Dybala and chooses Aouar in the offensive line together with Lukaku and El Shaarawy. In defense there is room for Karsdorp and Spinazzola, while Abraham is back on the bench. Ballardini deploys Obiang and Racin in midfield, with Matheus as attacking midfielder behind Pinamonti. Defrel and Laurienté on the exteriors.

Roma started well and immediately came close to taking the lead in the 5th minute: cross from Spinazzola to Lukaku who headed just wide. De Rossi's team maneuvers with the neroverdi ready to hurt on the restart. Laurienté's ball was slightly long for Pinamonti. The Giallorossi team has continuous ball possession but there are few gaps left by the muscular rearguard deployed by Ballardini who try to lighten the pressure in the 22nd minute with Obiang from distance, but the former Atletico Madrid player's shot ends up high. In the 24th minute, Sassuolo counterattacked, again with Laurienté aiming for Mancini and shooting but the defender managed to close in the corner.

In the 26th minute the guests asked for a penalty for a foul by Lukaku on Erlic following a corner, but referee Manganiello allowed it to continue. Roma starts pushing again and in the 31st minute there is a big risk for Sassuolo: on Spinazzola's cross, the goalkeeper loses the ball but recovers it before Mancini's intervention. In the 37th minute Roma lost Spinazzola, Angelino came on in his place. At the end of the first half, following a free kick from Pellegrini at the far post, Llorente headed the ball back into the centre, and Ferrari deflected it for a corner. In the 45th minute Lukaku was again close to scoring: on Pellegrini's cross, the Belgian headed the ball just wide again.

The second half begins and Roma immediately take the lead: in the 50th minute a personal action by Pellegrini who starts from the left, centers himself and with his right foot from the edge, beats Consigli with a curling effort that ends up in the bottom corner to the left of the goalkeeper for 1-0. In the 56th minute Roma were once again dangerous from a set piece: Pellegrini's corner and Llorente's header which went just wide. Sassuolo reacts and in the 67th minute they come close to equalizing with Racic who shoots with precision from the edge but Svilar dives away the threat.

In the 74th minute, a great opportunity for Lukaku: the Belgian defends the ball well with his body and shoots from the edge but the ball just goes out thanks to a deflection by Erlic not seen by the referees. In the 75th minute it was Baldanzi's turn, having recently come on in place of Aouar, to come close to doubling the score: the Giallorossi attacking midfielder danced in the area and finished but a reflex from Consigli denied him the goal. Roma took a big risk in the 80th minute when on a cross from Bajrami, Llorente intervened and deflected the ball onto his woodwork, then Viti shot high over the crossbar from a few steps away. Suffering final for Roma, with a bit of tiredness in their legs, who tried again with Baldanzi in the 88th minute but Consigli blocked it to the ground. Sassuolo poses no further dangers and Roma finishes with a good success before the international break.