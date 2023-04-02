Roma Sampdoria live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

ROME SAMPDORIA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 18 Rome and Sampdoria take to the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a match valid for the 28th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Roma Sampdoria on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Rome and Sampdoria will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Roma Sampdoria kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 2 April 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Roma Sampdoria on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Celik, Smalling, Llorente; Zalewski, Wijnaldum, Matic, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Dybala, Belotti.

Sampdoria (3-5-1-1): Turk; Gunter, Murillo, Amione; Zanoli, Leris, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Djuricic; Seagulls.

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A