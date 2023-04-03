SOCCER

During Roma-Sampdoria racist chants from the Giallorossi curve against Dejan Stankovic, a former Lazio player, now a Sampdoria coach. Choirs that ended on the pitch with sweeping gestures José Mourinho, who coached Stankovic at Inter’s time in the Treble: “He’s a great man, he doesn’t deserve them.” At the end of the game, to the microphones of Daznthe Serbian thanked the Portuguese for the gesture but – he specified – “it’s no problem for me: I’m proud to be a gypsy”.



