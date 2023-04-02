Rome – Sampdoria arrived at the Olimpico for the match against Roma. The surprise is between the posts: the owner is Ravaglia and not Turk, held back by the flu during the week. Without the suspended Nuytinck and the bruised Gunter, in defense it’s up to Murillo and Amione with Zanoli and Augello on the wings in the event of a 4-3-2-1.

In between Rincon with Winks and Djuricic, in front of Gabbiadini supported by Cuisance and Leris. If instead Stankovic were to opt for a three-man defence, Zanoli would retreat with Murillo and Amione and Leris would return to the wing. Form doubts also in Rome where Abraham won the ballot with Belotti and will lead the attack with Dybala and Pellegrini on the trocar.