ROME SALERNITANA STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 22 May 2023, at 18.30 Roma and Salernitana take to the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a match valid for the 36th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Roma Salernitana live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Rome and Salernitana will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The Roma Salernitana kick-off is scheduled for 18.30 today, Monday 22 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Roma Salernitana on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

ROME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Cristante, Bove, Matic, Zalewski; Dybala, Wijnaldum; Belotti/Abraham. Coach Mourinho

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Bradaric; Candreva, Piatek; Dia. All. Sousa

