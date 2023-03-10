Straight

La Real knew the difficulty of scoring goals against Roma, and the effectiveness of the team led by José Mourinho to extract oil from any favorable circumstance. However, despite appearing at the Olympic with the lesson learned, what they did not want to happen happened. Two goals from the Italian team put the tie uphill for the San Sebastian team, who will have to come up with something for Anoeta. Facing a concrete wall, all the Basque attempts to achieve a better result rebounded.

2 Rui Patrício, Llorente (Marash Kumbulla, min. 45), Gianluca Mancini, Smalling, Karsdorp, El Shaarawy (Leonardo Spinazzola, min. 60), Matic, Cristante, Paulo Dybala (Edoardo Bove, min. 88), Tammy Abraham (Belotti , min. 60) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (Wijnaldum, min. 60) 0 Remiro, Diego Rico, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Gorosabel (Alex Sola, min. 83), Martín Zubimendi, David Silva (Beñat Turrientes, min. 82), Take Kubo (Mohamed Ali-Cho, min. 74), Illarramendi (Brais , min. 74), Merino and Sörloth (Oyarzabal, min. 67) See also "Al-Fasco" recalls its memories in "Zabeel" goals 1-0 min. 13: El Shaarawy. 2-0 min. 86: Marash Kumbulla. Referee sandro schärer Yellow cards Illarramendi (min. 68), Zubeldia (min. 71), Gorosabel (min. 79), Martín Zubimendi (min. 85) and Oyarzabal (min. 93)

Mourinho did not care one iota that Real handled the ball, an essential element to play football, but which the Portuguese coach estimates to be fair; he only wants it when he can hurt. So he let the first few minutes go by watching his well-ordered team close the paths to Silva’s intelligence, Kubo’s ability or Merino’s drive, and grabbed the ball for a moment, in the 13th minute, to score the first goal. .

Diego Rico enthusiastically climbed up his wing, lost control near the end line, and the ball fell at the feet of Dybala, who ran as if he were Wilma Rudolph, the black gazelle, right there in the Olympic, more than sixty years ago. The Argentine soccer player stopped when he reached the area, touched for the Englishman Abraham, who with an exquisite movement got rid of Zubeldia to raise El Shaarawy, who put his foot in the rolled up to beat Remiro.

With this result, Roma was comfortable and Mourinho was also lounging in his trucker’s seat, worn out by so many kilometers behind the wheel, startled only by the individual action of Kubo, who in a mistake by El Shaarawy, reached the end line to shoot to the stick The Italians didn’t need much more and were also able to take advantage of two errors by Remiro when he tried to get the ball played.

In the second half, Real pressed more, and Roma left the ball for the San Sebastian team to lead again, who found a very solid defense, without precipitation of any kind, and without any complex when they had to hit balls without control. In addition, with the exit to the Belotti field, the Romans found another vein to exploit. In one of those shots into the unknown, the Italian international went at speed and his shot found Remiro’s goal post.

Real was pressing in search of an equalizer, which did not come even in the magnificent center of Brais that Merino finished off wide. But the second spark for Roma did break out, in a corner kick launched by Dybala, who only appeared in the goals, and he did not need anything else. He entered the Kumbulla auction like a plane, without any markings, and shot headlong. The tie is very complicated for the people from San Sebastian.

