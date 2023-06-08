“In the last few hours we have encountered technical problems with our social channels and the site, and we are no longer able to publish content. It seems that someone has tried several times to force the Roma Pride website and social networks, and that our profiles have been reported en masse. Two days before Rome Pride on June 10, we fear that these are cyber attacks. The grotesque situation of patronage that has recently arisen with the Lazio Region has in fact triggered a terrible hate campaign against us that has spilled over into social media”. Mario Colamarino, spokesperson for Rome Pride 2023 and president of the Circle of Homosexual Culture Mario Mieli “We are carrying out – he adds – the necessary checks together with the technicians and we hope to be back in possession of our channels as soon as possible”.