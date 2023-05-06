40 years after the victory of the scudetto conquered on 8 May by the team coached by Liedholm, last night many of the protagonists found themselves in a hotel in the capital receiving a visit from the current Giallorossi patron

Appointment with history. The one organized by Roma 40 years after the victory of the second championship won on 8 May 1983 by the team coached by Niels Liedholm. In fact, yesterday evening many of the Italian champions met in a hotel in the capital – in the Monteverde area – before getting on a bus and remembering the feat accomplished together during a gala dinner organized at Spazio Vittoria. An event strongly desired by the top management of the club, who consider it a dutiful act towards the Roman history. Among those present, in addition to the sons of the president Dino Viola – Ettore and Riccardo – the assistant coach Luciano Tessari and the team doctor Ernesto Alicicco, many of the protagonists of the 1982-83 season stand out. From Franco Tancredi to Roberto Pruzzo, passing through Sebino Nela, Ubaldo Righetti, Pietro Vierchowod, Franco Superchi, Michele Nappi, Alberto Faccini, Odoacre Chierico, Paolo Giovannelli, Claudio Valigi, Roberto Scarnecchia, Alessandro Biagini and Maurizio Iorio. Also present were the family members of Agostino Di Bartolomei, Aldo Maldera and the historic masseur Giorgio Rossi. Absent instead Paulo Roberto Falcao, engaged in Brazil with Santos, Carlo Ancelotti – on the bench with Real for the Copa del Rey – Herbert Prohaska and Bruno Conti. See also Champions League: Adidas reveals the official ball of the UEFA final

Friedkin’s homage — During the toast at the hotel, the team received a totally unexpected visit. The first to pay homage to the ’83 champions was the president Dan Friedkin who, together with his son Corbin, showed up unannounced at the hotel to deliver a celebratory shirt to everyone present. Upon his entry, the Giallorossi number one was warmly applauded, with the former players visibly excited by the club’s gesture. After staying at the hotel for about half an hour, Friedkin lingered throughout the evening with the group at Spazio Vittoria. In addition to the property, the CEO Lina Souloukou, the gm Tiago Pinto, the head of the youth sector Vincenzo Vergine and the Head Women’s Football Betty Bavagnoli also attended the dinner.

Emotion — Many moments of emotion during the party. And there was no shortage of stadium chants – strictly in 80s style – for Pruzzo and Nela. Thunderous applause also for Tancredi, who entered the room like the other members of the team after being called by the club’s speaker exactly as happens for Mourinho’s players at the Olimpico. Sebino Nela’s speech was particularly touching: “This was an incredible group of guys on and off the field. Many years have passed, I have cried many times and I have seen my companions cry. I often miss people. Our captain Agostino was extraordinary, I personally also had a particularly deep relationship with Aldo Maldera. We must remember everyone who helped us do what we did. I’ve wanted to organize this event for two years and to do so I met with Roma, the president Friedkin who is a very smart person got to know us a little better and I’m happy about it. This is Rome, this is Rome. We are different from everyone else.” See also Rome, Dybala leaves with the team: tomorrow morning Mourinho will decide whether to field him from 1 '

Olympic tribute — But the party will continue today too. In fact, before Roma-Inter, the 82/83 Italian Champion team will descend on the lawn of the Olimpico stadium to receive homage from the more than 60,000 Roman supporters present in the stands. And this time there will also be Bruno Conti.

