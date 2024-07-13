Roma parents acquitted after beating their daughters, Ambrogio (FdI) encourages Nordio: “Send inspectors to Turin”

“Acquitted two roma parents who beat their daughters because kicks and slaps are, according to the judges, the only way to ensure order and discipline, given that violence is a characteristic of the Roma camps“It is an aberrant and paradoxical sentence, I formally ask that the Minister of Justice send the inspectors”.

To affirm it Paola AmbroseSenator of Brothers of Italy and component of the Childhood and Adolescence Commissioncommenting on the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Turin.

“It is a very serious matter – he continues Ambrose – and a very dangerous precedent: on the one hand it certifies that the Roma camps are a context in which violence is the order of the day, on the other hand violence against women and children is legitimized precisely because in that context it is normal. While the first is not news, except for the left, the second is a potential social bomb. There is the risk of legitimizing violence and abuse of a people who systematically refuse any path of integration and remains, voluntarily, on the margins of society in real free zones. That this is endorsed by our judicial system is intolerable, I hope for immediate measures”, he concludes.