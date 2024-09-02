Rome, Mario Hermoso yellow and red. Smalling in Saudi Arabia

Roma goes into the league break with two points from three gamesbut also with many positive feelings for the future. On the pitch, the team coached by Daniele De Rossi blocked Thiago Motta’s Juventus at the Allianz Stadium (0-0 without taking any great risks) and the transfer market is offering two signings in these hours important on the luxury free agent front.

A pair of aces to reinforce the Giallorossi defence and who will join Mancini and N’Dicka in the squad (starters in the first three days of the championship). In these hours instead Chris Smalling will sign a two-year contract with Al-Fayha (team from the city of Al Majma’ah).

Mario Hermoso has landed in Rome. The 29-year-old Spanish centre-back (but he can also play left-back) ended his experience at Atletico Madrid in June (5 years with almost 120 appearances and 6 goals) and will sign a contract until 2027 (with an exit clause in two years) after choosing the yellow and red shirt of Roma instead of that of Galatasaray.

“What will I insist on with the boys during this break? They are not here, they are in the national team (laughs, ed.). We will work with whoever is here, one has arrived who hasn’t trained for a while. Can I say that?”, Daniele De Rossi joked after Juventus-Roma and to the press officer’s “Eh no” and pressed by Diletta Leotta who was interviewing him, he then added: “Well, he’s Beautiful.”

Roma, Hummels with Hermoso for De Rossi’s defense

The second defensive hit is Mats Hummels. A player of great experience, the 1988-born player was a starter for Borussia Dortmund, Champions League finalist in London against Real Madrid. In recent weeks he has been linked with several Italian teams (Bologna first and foremost), but in the end the white smoke came with Roma: a one-year contract with automatic renewal after a certain number of appearances. He will earn approximately 2.5 million net plus bonuses.