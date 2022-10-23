Napoli wins 1-0 on the Roma field in the match valid for the 11th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and remains alone in first place in the standings. The Azzurri prevailed at the Olimpico with a goal from Osimhen, who scored in the 80th minute. The success allows the team coached by Spalletti to rise to 29 points and maintain a 3-point lead over Milan. Roma coached by Mourinho remains at 22 points, at -7 from the top.

THE MATCH – Napoli presents itself immediately in the parts of Rui Patricio. At 2 ‘prompted by Osimhen, Lozano flies and crosses in the center for Kvaratskhelia who is anticipated. Roma responds in the 6 ‘with Zaniolo who jumps Lobotka and tries a round shot that ends up on the side of the goal defended by Meret. At 8 ‘Camara steals the ball from Ndombele and serves Abraham who from a good position in the area looks for a hybrid between the set and the pass without however framing the goal.

Very busy Zaniolo on the right where there is Juan Jesus. At 16 ‘the attacker wedges with an excellent start in the area, but is doubled and closed for a corner. Spalletti’s team comes back forward in the 26th minute with Zielinski letting go of a shot from outside that Rui Patricio neutralizes. At 37 ‘the referee Irrati assigns a penalty kick to Napoli for a contact between Rui Patricio and Ndombele, but recalled by the Var the referee retraces his steps and revokes the penalty kick for the intervention of the Roma goalkeeper who touches first on the ball. At the end of the first half Lozano dribbles Ibanez and ends, however, centrally.

At the beginning of the second half the Mexican striker is still dangerous. At 49 ‘Lozano receives the ball from Olivera and ends strong from the outside but Rui Patricio flies and deflects for a corner. Roma tries to minimize Napoli’s offensive ideas but in the 61st minute there is the miracle of Smalling slipping on Elmas’s shot and shortly after Juan Jesus badly escapes from a good position.

Roma responds in the 69th minute with Zaniolo serving an excellent ball in the middle, Meret smanaccia towards the center favoring Pellegrini who touches for Camara opposed by the Napoli defense who immediately relaunches the offensive action, ball to Osimhen who enters the area and crosses touching the post to the right of the Giallorossi goalkeeper. The Nigerian striker found the goal shortly after. At 80 ‘Politano serve for Osimhen who overtakes Smalling and ends with a crossed right on the far post, striking Rui Patricio. In the final, Roma tries to put the challenge on a level playing field but despite Mourinho’s changes they are unable to worry Meret. At 94 ‘Osimhen worries Rui Patricio with a shot directly from midfield and the challenge ends with a final tussle.