Roma sacked José Mourinho

The rumors had been going around for a few days about a shaky Giallorossi bench that would have become at risk in the event of a defeat against Milan. On the Monday after the clear 3-1 for the Rossoneri, despite the rumors about Daniele De Rossi being a possible ferryman, however, the Special One seemed to remain at the helm of the team. Instead, here's the twist: “Mourinho is no longer the coach of Roma”.



Mourinho, “Harry Potter” sacked by Roma

The former Inter coach who won the Treble is paying for a very disappointing season for Roma: they were never in the running for the Scudetto (-22 behind Inter), mid-table (ninth) even if the Champions League zone is less distant than what it might seem (5 points from fourth-placed Fiorentina), in the Europa League playoffs against Feyenoord for failing to win a simple group (Sheriff, Servette and Slavia Prague), eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup also at the hands of Lazio ( 1-0 goal by Zaccagni).

“The potential of the others who can enter the top 4 cannot be compared to us. But it is us, the most incredible fans ever seen, there is a coach who people think is José Harry Mourinho Potter who raises expectations”, he had said Mourinho on the eve of Milan-Roma.

Mourinho sacked by Roma, the press release

“AS Roma announces that José Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the Club with immediate effect. Mourinho was announced as the sixtieth manager in the history of Roma in May 2021. He led the team to win the Conference League in Tirana on 25 May 2022 and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

“We thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival in the Giallorossi,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “We will always have great memories of his stewardship, but we believe that, in the best interests of the Club, immediate change is necessary. “We wish José and his collaborators the best for the future.” Further updates regarding the new First Team technical guidance will be communicated shortly.

(Article currently being updated)

Subscribe to the newsletter

