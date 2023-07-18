It’s not yet the time for hourglasses or countdowns for Alvaro Morata at the Rome . What to some might have seemed like a downward negotiation in fact risks proving to be more complicated than expected.

After the meeting that took place today between the general manager of the Giallorossi sports area Tiago Pinto and the Spaniard’s agents, now in Trigoria they are reflecting on the feasibility of the operation that it would give to Jose Mourinho a replacement – more than welcome – for Tammy Abraham. To make the negotiation tortuous are the digits economic demands of Atletico Madrid, which to let Morata go asks for the payment of the whole clause rescission. Money to which, of course, the salary from over 4 million per year requested by the former Juventus player.

For Rome – ei Friedkin – this is the time for reflections. If on the one hand thefriendship Between Dybala And Morata and the esteem that José Mourinho has for the attacker are elements that play in favor of the Giallorossi club (where Morata would gladly move), on the other claims of the Colchoneros they could also induce the Romanist leadership to change their objective. As always, the ownership of the club will decide whether or not to continue on a path which, at least on paper, would clash with the financial policy adopted by the Giallorossi after the settlement agreement signed a year ago with UEFA. Carefully scanning the market, however, it seems difficult to find another player of Morata’s stature and characteristics by spending less than 20 million. And for this very reason the Friedkins and Tiago Pinto are considering what to do. If you decide to “risk” something, the Special One could soon embrace the striker known at the time of Real Madrid. Otherwise it will be up to the Portuguese manager to find a valid alternative to bring to Fulvio Bernardini in place of Morata.