Milan wins 2-1 on the Roma pitch in the match on the calendar as an advance of the third day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. The Rossoneri move to the Stadio Olimpico with goals from Giroud from a penalty and Leao, ruining the debut of Lukaku, who makes his debut in the yellow and red shirt after the impressive presentation before the match. Spinazzola’s goal is not needed by the Capitoline, who scored in full recovery. Milan, with 3 victories in as many games, leads the standings at 9 points, with full points. Mourinho’s Roma, stopped at 1 point, is already in crisis after the second defeat in a row.

Read also

THE MATCH

Ready, go and Milan take the lead. The contact between Rui Patricio and Loftus-Cheek is judged a foul by the Rapuano referee after the signal from the Var. Penalty, Giroud made no mistake and Milan led 1-0 in the 9th minute. Roma’s reaction is not seen, the Rossoneri continue to push. The doubling seems to have been done in the 22nd minute, but Rui Patricio packs a miracle to deflect Pulisic’s shot with a sure shot. Roma’s mission, which appears nervous and not very fluid, becomes complicated when Aouar has to leave the field due to injury.

Pellegrini’s entry doesn’t improve the situation for the hosts and Milan double their lead at the start of the second half. Cross from Calabria, semi-forward from Leao and ball in the net: 0-2 in the 48th minute. Roma are on the ropes, Milan sink the blow and go close to the trio: Loftus-Cheek concludes, the deflection of a defender saves the Giallorossi goal. The match appears marked, in the 61st minute Tomori tries to revive it. The Milan defender, already booked, extends Belotti on the edge of the area: second yellow card, expulsion and Rome in numerical superiority for the last half hour. However, Mourinho’s team did not create any danger near Maignan’s goal. In the 70th minute, the Portuguese coach throws Lukaku into the fray, making his debut with the new shirt. The Belgian immediately tries to show up: right from the edge in the 72nd minute, wrong aim. Milan ran their first real risk in the 81st minute, when Spinazzola narrowly missed the target. The winger tries again in the 92nd minute: 1-2, too late.