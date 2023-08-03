The last friendly in Portugal ended 4-2 for the Giallorossi: Pellegrini and Gonçalo Silva also scored

Roma’s third summer retreat in Portugal ends in style. In the last friendly scheduled during the preparation phase in the Algarve, José Mourinho’s men prevailed over the hosts of Farense. At the Estadio Sao Luis in Faro, the Giallorossi won 4-2, thanks to goals from Belotti and Pellegrini, to which are added the own goal of Artur Jorge, propitiated by the Gallo, protagonist of a more than positive test also considering the full crossbar hit in the first half (thanks to the pressure generated by the imminent arrival of Marcos Leonardo?) and that of Gonçalo Silva. In the second half, the Portuguese shortened the distance by exploiting an own goal from the neo-Romanist Kristensen and in the second half with a great goal from Maxuel.

first half — Initially Mourinho relies on the usual 3-5-2 with Mancini, Llorente and Ibanez in front of Rui Patricio, Celik and Spinazzola on the wings, with Cristante, Bove and Pellegrini behind El Shaarawy and Belotti. The match opens immediately in the sign of Rome. After a nice shot by Spinazzola from outside the box, the lead came in the 3rd minute thanks to an own goal by Artur Jorge caused by a cross from Belotti from the right wing. The Portuguese are struggling to contain the Giallorossi’s impetus: first it is El Shaarawy who comes close to scoring with a right-footed shot blocked by goalkeeper Velho, shortly after, however, it is Belotti who worries the Lusitanian defense with a right-footed volley from a cross by Spinazzola who lacks little door. The first (and only) call from the Farense came in the 18th minute with a goring from Duarte which was neutralized by Rui Patricio. However, Roma remained in full possession of the game and in the 33rd minute doubled their lead with Belotti who made the most of a rebuttal on a half bicycle kick by El Shaarawy which was rejected by Velho. Six minutes later it was again Gallo – served by Pellegrini – who came close to scoring a brace with a right footed shot on the crossbar. On the other hand, the Giallorossi captain scored the 3-0 goal in the 42nd minute, good at controlling a pass from Mancini in the penalty area and beating the goalkeeper with his right foot. See also Naples, Simeone arrives and Barak aims. But the Raspadori shot is also ready

second half — In the second half Mourinho sends Svilar, Kristensen, Dybala and Aouar onto the field in place of Rui Patricio, Celik, Bove and El Shaarawy (Farense instead revolutionizes the team with ten changes). La Joya immediately stood out with a left-footed shot which was saved in two stages. The substitutions of the Portuguese seem to work, considering that after 45 minutes of hell, Faisca’s team takes courage by stemming Roma’s game. In the meantime, the Special One – in the 62nd minute – inserts Smalling, Karsdorp, Ndicka, Zalewski and Pagano recalling Spinazzola, Ibanez, Llorente, Cristante and Belotti to the bench (with Dybala becoming the lone striker). While the Giallorossi regrouped after the substitutions, in the 67th minute Farense shortened the distance thanks to an own goal by Kristensen who with his right foot sent a cross from Rui Costa past Svilar. In the final, Aouar’s good opportunity was worth mentioning: goalkeeper Carvalho denied the 4-1, good at intercepting a great right foot from the Frenchman. In the 90th minute, however, the Giallorossi found another goal, this one too from an own goal: this time the “culprit” was Silva who deflected Zalewski’s throw onto goal. In the last minute of added time, a great right foot from outside Maxuel beats the newcomer Boer and fixes the result at 4-2. At the end of the match, the team left the stadium to immediately return to Italy. As for Matic’s absence, who in addition to the friendly match didn’t participate in the last two training sessions with the rest of the group, it’s not a physical problem, but a normal management of workloads. See also This is how the last date of the home runs will be played: day, time and TV

