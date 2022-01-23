The Giallorossi dominate in the first half with a brace from the Englishman and goals from Oliveira and Zaniolo. In the second half Pinamonti and Bajrami put the chills. Bad injury for Marchizza

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

A sparkling Rome in the first half and very lazy in the second half. Two completely different teams, which is not even the first time this has happened to the Giallorossi this season. The fact is that in the first 45 minutes of the game Mourinho’s team disintegrates Empoli in just thirteen minutes (from 24 ‘to 37’ of the first half), scoring 4 times with Abraham (brace), Oliveira and Zaniolo. Then, however, in the second half the attitude is too submissive and Empoli manages to return (in part) thanks to goals from Pinamonti and Bajrami, also putting fear in the final for the Giallorossi. Suffered, therefore, but very precious as a victory. Because it allows Roma to go to the stop with the third consecutive victory, also considering the success in the Italian Cup against Lecce. See also Pablo Solari: who is the forward that America dreams of?

By goleada – Mourinho dusts off the three-man defense and again plays the Maitland-Niles card on the left, this time however with the English full-fledged. Andreazzoli, on the other hand, confirms his classic 3-4-2-1, with Bajrami and Henderson supporting Pinamonti. Ready away and Roma immediately demand a penalty kick on Zaniolo for a push from Fiamozzi that seems clear. It is the fuse that lights up the game, with the Giallorossi pressing high, right from the throw-in, to take away ideas from Empoli in the construction phase. Andreazzoli’s team, however, finds a way to become dangerous first with Bandinelli from outside and then above all with Bajrami on a corner kick scheme, with the Albanian’s shot just a breath away. Then there is only Rome, which scores a little in every way: by force, by arrogance and by cunning. The Giallorossi are sparkling and in 13 minutes they score 4 times: the first two with Abraham (on the second the goal was initially given to Mancini for the rebound, but the ball had already entered previously), the third with Sergio Oliveira and the fourth with Zaniolo at the end of a good restart by Mkhitaryan. The Armenian enters a bit in all the Giallorossi’s actions, giving imagination and assists. Abraham is also very well, obviously, who with this brace rises to double figures in the league, but above all reaches 17 goals in 30 games. Empoli, on the other hand, never manages to oppose and indeed, must also collect the injury to Marchizza (knee knocked out, the worst is feared). See also Giampaolo: "Only for Sampdoria could I accept to take over the race". The fans in Bogliasco to greet him

Tuscan reaction – In the second half, Roma sat down a bit, lowering the center of gravity to try to hit the Tuscans still on the break. Psychologically, however, the belly is a bit full and then the initiative is almost always in the hands of Empoli. Indeed, at a certain point Roma seems to almost disappear from the field, with the hosts who first shorten the distance with Pinamonti by force and then frighten the Giallorossi with Bajrami’s 2-4 (a decisive deviation from Mancini). Between the two goals Empoli had become dangerous even with Henderson and again with Bajrami himself, demonstrating a clear territorial superiority in the second half. Mourinho sees the ghosts (after the sensational comeback suffered at home with Juventus) and then stops the situation by inserting Veretout to give substance to the midfield and Felix to exploit the spaces in speed. The last thrills still give them Pinamonti with the head and Zurkowski in the fray, but despite so much fear, Rome takes home a decisive victory for its classification. And for morale. See also Yaser Asprilla: this is the new pearl of Colombian football

