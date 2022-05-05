“I was moved. The history of Roma is a history of suffering, they don’t win much. The number of finals is not in line with the size of the club, this is our Champions League.” José Mourinho is exhausted after his Roma win against Leicester by gaining access to the Conference League final.

“I’m excited, but not for me. Here the fans are incredible, they always support the team and fill the stadium. I’m in a moment of my career where I don’t think about myself or an extra final. I think about the players, the owners, to the Roma people. I get excited for the others. Roma is a family: club, dressing room, fans. We are not having a ‘scary’ season, we have lost points in the league after the matches played on Thursday. In the two games with Leicester we have Drew and won, Rui Patricio didn’t have to make too many saves. The team was very intelligent, they knew how to manage different situations “, adds the Portuguese to Dazn.

“I have no words, for the team, for the fans, it’s a dream come true, Roma deserved a final and I’m happy they reached it,” said Tammy Abraham, author of the match goal. “Today the fans made the difference, they won the game before it even started,” adds the Englishman to Dazn.