Roma-Leicester 1-0, goals and highlights. From Abraham’s goal to the final party
Roma, 31 years after the last time, returns to center the final of a European cup. Mourinho, on May 25 in Tirana, will be able to add the Conference League to his infinite showcase: between Roma and the trophy only Feyenoord remains, who in the other semifinal resisted (0-0) in another pit, that of the Velodrome of Marseille, after the 3-2 of the first leg
