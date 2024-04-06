Roma-Lazio, Mancini scores and Lazio flag waves with mouse. Then he apologizes

Roma wins the derby against Lazio 1-0 with a decisive goal from Gianluca Mancini in the 42nd minute following the development of the corner, a header deflected by the Giallorossi center back from Dybala's cross, which beats Mandas for the 1-0. At the end of the match, the Roma defender brought his teammates under the South to celebrate. Then he took a white and blue flag from the Curva with a black rat in the center and waved it for a few seconds before handing it back to the fans. A celebration that sparked controversy.

Mancini subsequently apologized on Roma's social channels for the celebration under the South and explained: “I didn't want to offend anyone, I celebrated with my fans. There could be a bit of joviality, these are intense matches. I took the first flag they gave me, but these are things that start and end there. Without disrespecting anyone, I apologize, I just wanted to celebrate with the fans.”

Previously on Dazn he had told all the joy and emotion of being the match winner of the derby won by Roma over Lazio. “My heart beats very fast. The derby won after a long time, I scored in my tenth derby. I missed the goal, I'm the happiest man in the world. What does it mean for me to score in a derby? We hadn't won for a long time, the The fans deserved it. They always supported us even after the defeat in the Italian Cup. The goal makes you happy, but the important thing was to win for us, for the league table and the fans. The bow under the South? It's nice to celebrate with our fans, obviously without disrespecting anyone. The bow is for this fantastic Curva, there is great mutual affection. The fans are fantastic,” added the defender who had suffered some physical problems. “Yes, I had some problems. I picked up something at half-time because in these matches I always stay on the pitch, I only go out if I have a broken leg. I would be too sick on the bench.”

Roma wins the derby against Lazio, De Rossi: “I'm very happy, as a coach there is even more emotional tension”

Meanwhile, with this victory the team coached by Daniele De Rossi, who won his first derby as coach of Roma, rises to 55 points in fifth place, while Tudor's Lazio remains at 46 points.

“Winning a derby as a coach is always very nice. As a coach it's different, when you lose it's always your fault. We hadn't won a derby for a long time, we felt incredible pressure, that of the best times. I'm so happy, as a coach there is even more emotional tension, the last minutes were tough to bear. I asked the Fourth Man if the board had broken because time never passed…It went well, I'm so happy”, the words of Daniele De Rossi to Dazn after Mancini's 1-0 win in Roma-Lazip. “I went to the locker room, then the boys returned to the pitch to celebrate with the Curva. The players almost forced me to go down there. That's their moment, they have to celebrate with the fans. Since I arrived the fans have always supported us, I also enjoyed a few hugs with them.”

“Abraham together with Lukaku? I needed two horses that would go to 2000 and come back. I think that someone who comes back after 10 months has a lot of desire. Since I arrived he told me: I can't wait. He couldn't wait to play and I put him in. He started running after everyone and it was fantastic”, added De Rossi who then underlined on his arrival on the Giallorossi bench: “this opportunity fell from heaven, a huge opportunity beyond the emotional aspect. I coach strong players and every now and then they hide some of my flaws under the carpet. Then I have some merit, I tried to improve what was there. In my opinion I focused on something they could do better. We still have a lot of work to do” .

Rome, De Rossi: “Don't call me mister future, but mister present”

“Winning a derby is always nice, but as a coach it's different because the defeat falls on us. It's been a long time since we found victory, there was a lot of anticipation and I'm so happy. Don't call me mister future, but mister present because more I've never felt more present. I don't think about the future”, the words of Daniele De Rossi after the match.

On the Europa League quarter-final match at San Siro against Milan (first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday 11 April, return leg at the Olimpico on 18/4) he explained: “We know Milan well, we will face them a little more relaxed.”