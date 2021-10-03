Return to the Olimpico with victory. After the lost derby and the controversial aftermath, Josè Mourinho’s Roma resumed their journey in the league with a dry 2-0 at Empoli. Easier than it was the match against an opponent fielded by Andreazzoli with a lot of order and infinite desire to play. But Pellegrini celebrates his renewal of the contract with the goal that opens, Mkhitaryan closes the match at the opening of the second half. In short, a not beautiful but concrete Rome, which will now be able to take advantage of the break to give rest to the small group of Mou’s loyalists.

At the resumption, a double test of depth awaits them: first Juve in Turin then Napoli leaders at home. Against Empoli, who have won two away games in six games, losing all those at home except the last one, the Olimpico is full and Mourinho thanks for the certificate of confidence despite the derby. On the pitch, on the other hand, trust in Darboe, praised on Thursday in the Conference and called to give a rest to the warned Cristante, in sight of Juve after the restart. A bit ‘the specific weight of the midfielder and a lot of the dynamism of Empoli, winning more away than at home, but the start sees the Giallorossi in control but forced to chase the Tuscan winger. Karsdorp is blocked by the short team on the right, Vina does not push to the left where Miktahryan also goes in flashes, so it is Pinamonti at 6 ‘and 11’ who becomes dangerous, first with a head then with a heel. In the quarter of an hour the former Inter striker steals the ball from Darboe and Roma thanks Mancini who deflects his big right into a corner. Too many crosses arrive from Vina’s wing, Smalling is forced to double, leaving spaces in the center where Bandinelli slips in, to head a quick ball from Empoli: ball just a little to the side of the post. Roma relies above all on Zaniolo’s snatches, in derby form, in contrast the outside often has the worst and his protests for non-whistled fouls are of no use. At 34 ‘his left is high. Pinamonti comes out, and while Empoli tries to resume the measures on Mancuso, a new offensive reference, Roma strikes, with the first effective attack combination after two or three badly closed restarts: Mkhitaryan fishes him in depth to the limit, the right counterbalance surprises Vicario, and it’s 1-0.

Upon returning to the field, Roma immediately capitalizes on their fate with the doubling signed by the Armenian: but the 2-0 is thanks to Abraham who steals the ball on the trocar, from the edge with the right makes the crossbar tremble offering Mkhytaryan the fly in the net . It is only 3 ‘of the second half, but Empoli at this point goes apnea, Pellegrini touches the personal double at the head, but it is above all the English striker who is looking for the personal goal, walled up a couple of times by Vicario and at 27 ‘from Stojanovic who saves his header on the line. Cristante enters for Darboe, trying to avoid the yellow, Empoli regrets the ball shot by Mancuso on the yellow and red spot. Andreazzoli tries with Stulac and Cutrone for Henderson and Di Francesco, Roma puts the game to sleep and Mourinho puts El Shaarawy for an exhausted Zaniolo. With Smalling held back by new muscle aches, Cutrone tries to exploit the space with a diving header that Rui Patricio blocks in the final minutes. It is the last flash of Empoli, the party is made by Mourinho who reaffirmed his mission: to win, not to have fun.

