The Dutch and the young Italian-Polish have conquered Mourinho, but valid alternatives are needed. Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui points to the right, Spinazzola is expected on the left but Vina and Calafiori’s future must be decided

Right band work in progress, left band also, for the present and for the future. But with two certainties: between now and the end of the season it will be very difficult for Rick Karsdorp and Nicola Zalewski to lose their starting position. Obviously, in the second case, there is some more doubt, if only because the boy is just twenty years old but, if he continues to show off performances like that of the derby, his shirt will belong to him until the end of the championship. . With alternative Vina and El Shaarawy, waiting for Spinazzola at least for a few clips. On the right, the adventure of Maitland – Niles seems to have already reached the end credits, as Roma will not redeem him from Arsenal. But the English can be a good alternative for the next two months and then, in the summer, Roma will intervene on the market. See also Possible line-up of Barça against Elche

Summer maneuvers – On the right an investment will be made, a player able to play for the place with Karsdorp. Dest, from Barcelona, ​​liked it, but it seems that Xavi wants to work on it and physically Roma seems oriented towards looking at more structured, taller and stronger players. A name of interest is that of Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is about to expire, but if Barcelona and Bayern really put an 8 million contract on the table, the Giallorossi club is out of the race. On the left, the situation is a bit more complicated: the owner, in the intentions, will be Spinazzola, then it will be necessary to evaluate three factors: with which form Mourinho will want to play (three or four in defense?), What will you want to do with Calafiori (bring him back at home? Loan? Sale and capital gain?), and what you will want to do with Vina (will it remain as an alternative or will it go away in the event of an offer?). All doubts to be resolved but it seems certain that the investment will be made on the other band. See also Not only Maitland Niles, Rome is fishing in the Premier League: spotlights on Wellens and Loftus-Cheek

Rick’s season – In any case, for now, the importance of Karsdorp is not discussed on the right. The Dutchman, who is aiming to be called up for the World Cup in Qatar, knows that he needs to play – and well – again next year to snatch the call and he knows that having a coach like Mourinho can help him. In the meantime, so far, he has played 38 games and according to some Kickest statistics his importance in Rome is crucial: he has already created 8 big chances in the league (the same as Cuadrado and Zappacosta) and 38 times a teammate has arrived at the shooting later his pass, fifth among the defenders for key passes, first among those who do not kick corners. A milestone in Rome. He is third for minutes played behind Abraham and Mancini. Karsdorp is also the sixth low winger for xA: the probability that a pass becomes an assist, therefore that the player who receives the pass scores a goal. And again: he has won 73 duels, recovered 145 balls and also has 34 successful tackles to his credit. See also Abruzzo and Giro d'Italia, a long pink love story: Merckx, Pantani, Bernal ...

Nicola’s season – Zalewski’s numbers are less decisive but, week after week, he is carving out more and more space. He too hopes to go to the World Cup with Poland (and in fact he cheered a lot for the qualification) and for this reason, like Karsdorp, he relies on Mourinho. He has played 11 games so far but, since he entered the second half against Verona, he has always started as a starter. And the feeling is that if he continues like this, applying himself to become a full-fledged winger from attacking midfielder, his career could really take off.

March 31 – 11:38 am

