Roma still with the dross of the defeat in Cremona (and without Mou on the bench), Juventus on a positive streak and fresh from the victory in the derby: the postponement of Sunday is a great classic that is worth a lot from a European perspective. For the occasion, Goldbet has prepared an increased odds on the Home Score Goal market, with a Yes result: in other words, a Roma goal in the match is increased from 1.33 to 6.00 .

Roma-Juventus: the analysis

—

Difficult to make predictions: Roma-Juventus is a match that often defies logic. In the first leg it finished 1-1 (Vlahovic, Abraham), last year at the Olimpico an incredible 4-3 came out for Juventus in a comeback. This championship tells us that Roma are suffering against the big names, especially at home. And that Juve alternates long periods of imperforability with others, short but intense, of fragility. The Giallorossi have scored in the last five at home, Juventus in the away games against the big names struggle (net of the defeats against Milan and Napoli). Next week both teams will be expected to play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, both at home, against Real Sociedad and Freiburg respectively.