Roma has announced the procedures for (re) purchasing tickets for the match against Juventus, which was interrupted due to the reduction in the capacity of the facilities from 75% to 50%, when the total number of tickets detached was already around 10 thousand. drive over the limit. In an official statement, the Giallorossi club informed the fans as follows: “Tickets purchased for the Roma-Juventus match on January 9, 2022 at 18:30 will be canceled and refunded”. A new phase of free sale will therefore be opened for the approximately 20,000 non-subscriber fans who had purchased a ticket: “From 16.00 on Wednesday 5 January, and until 12.00 on Friday 7 January, the only people who had previously made the purchase of a ticket for this race will be able to buy a new title “.

For season ticket holders, the disabled and guest supporters, access will be guaranteed on Sunday evening. As for the season tickets, however: some fans in possession of cards for the sectors already exceeding 50% of the capacity, or the Curva Sud, will soon be relocated to the Curva Nord and distinct, with the possibility of purchasing – with a difference – a card for another sector, making a kind of ‘upgrade’. Any type of information and communication, including the eventual transfer of the season ticket to the South, will arrive by email to all fans.