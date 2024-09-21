“The team has shown that it can fight against anyone, it played good football with De Rossi. We saw a lot of concepts that I like. There are a lot of ideas to take.” This was said by the new Roma coach, Ivan Juric, in his first press conference as the Giallorossi coach.

“Is Roma the big opportunity of my career? I’ve been working for 14 years between Primavera, C1, and the others. Roma is the greatest team I have coached. A great opportunity – he emphasized – when these opportunities arise you don’t think about contracts, you have to demonstrate that you are capable”.

“Have I spoken to the owners? Very clear and direct, they have taken young people to develop and grow. There is a good base of experienced players. They have asked for results and player development. The goal is to return to the Champions League and stay there for years“, Juric said.

As for Udinese, who Roma will face tomorrow, “they are going strong, they have changed their mentality. They play good football, it will be very tough. They are one of the strongest in Serie A at the moment, they have an impressive physical structure, they can score goals in a thousand ways”.

“What I saw last year, the first phase of De Rossi, was an aggressive Roma, they played very aggressive games and it seemed to me that the players could do it. We need to take this issue up a bit and work on it, more than physical strength and running it is the position, the knowledge. Even in Turin there were players ‘not suitable’, but then they succeeded with the position. I have noticed in these days that it will take a bit of time, but the team can do it. They can press high, maybe not all 90 minutes”, added the former Turin coach.

“In these first games I have seen some positive things, some negative things about Roma. During the same match we saw moments of good football and others where we didn’t. There is room for improvement, but not everything should be thrown away – he underlined – De Rossi has done a great job, in terms of organization, they are used to working well, they are physically well. I want to introduce things that I have seen in the past and that we can do. What my career has taught me is that results are what count. I think the team gave everything to De Rossi. Sometimes you come in and you perceive problems, that didn’t happen here. The team gave everything for De Rossi.”

“Dybala? He’s intelligent, he does a good defensive job, he’s always well positioned. I’d like to play him as a right striker, where he can come back with his left foot. He does both phases very well. He doesn’t have to run the 100 meters, but he does his defensive work very carefully. Dybala and Soulé with Dovbyk? Absolutely yes, no problem“, Juric stressed.

“The defense? It’s well structured, they are players used to playing with 3. Hermoso I think is third on the left, where he’s used to. He and Hummels have had very good training sessions. We’re talking about physicality, but sometimes you can also play at a high level with intelligence, finding the position, moving. Sometimes players with less physical strength manage to interpret very well”, explained Juric who also spoke about the Zalewski case. “The matter is being resolved in the right way. I like him as a player, in my opinion he’s going in the right direction. I think he could be important in the development of the season”.