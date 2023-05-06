Mourinho and Inzaghi’s men on the field without what should have been the main logo on the uniform: the cryptocurrency company that promised rivers of money turned out to be insolvent. Inside the case
When Roma and Inter take the field at the Olimpico, kick-off at 6pm, it will be a cross of shirts Sui generis. No logo on the chest, or rather, the Giallorossi will display the acronym with a strong territorial connotation Spqr, while the Nerazzurri will leave the space immaculate. It will be a chromatic effect never seen in a match between top clubs, since the days when trademarks were banned.
#RomaInter #challenge #sponsors #DigitalBits #case #potential #hole #million
Leave a Reply