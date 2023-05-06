When Roma and Inter take the field at the Olimpico, kick-off at 6pm, it will be a cross of shirts Sui generis. No logo on the chest, or rather, the Giallorossi will display the acronym with a strong territorial connotation Spqr, while the Nerazzurri will leave the space immaculate. It will be a chromatic effect never seen in a match between top clubs, since the days when trademarks were banned.