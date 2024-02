Roma advances to the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Giallorossi defeat Feyenoord 4-2 on penalties. Both regular time and extra time ended with a score of 1-1, the same result as the first leg in Rotterdam. Svilar's two saves from Hancko and Jahanbakhsh's penalties were decisive. For Roma only Lukaku missed and the last penalty was scored by Zalewski.