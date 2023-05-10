Approved, with 32 votes in favour, the “Declaration of public interest” on the project for the new plant in Pietralata. Mayor Gualtieri: “Today a very important race”

Rome has received the yes from the Campidoglio on the new stadium that the Friedkins aim to build by 2027. At 19.40 today, in fact, the Capitoline Assembly – meeting in the Giulio Cesare Hall – approved, with 32 votes in favour, the resolution certifying the “Declaration of public interest” on the project of the new plant that should be built in the Pietralata district. This is a fundamental step in the process which – they hope in Trigoria – will lead to the definitive go-ahead to begin the preparatory work to deliver their new home to the Giallorossi fans.

AND NOW? — Once the green light has been received from the Municipality, Roma will now have to modify the project presented at the Campidoglio taking into account all the conditions, prescriptions and recommendations present in the Declaration of public interest. In particular, the inclusion of additional parking spaces and the creation of cycle-pedestrian connections are envisaged. Furthermore, the possibility for at least 50% of the spectators to reach the stadium via public transport must be guaranteed, in addition to the need to adopt acoustic solutions to minimize the impact on the Pertini hospital. The next institutional step, on the other hand, belongs to the Lazio Region, which will have to convene the decision-making services conference: the latter will have to pronounce itself within 90 days and will involve representatives and technicians from all the public bodies that will be interested in the project, both during the construction and use of the facility. In the event of a positive opinion, the construction sites will be opened (presumably in 2024). See also The 5 things you did not know about Juan Otero, the new signing of América

GUALTIERI Satisfaction on the part of the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who arrived in the courtroom Giulio Cesare about an hour before the vote on the resolution: “This is a goal for the city – he exclaims smiling -, today was a very important match. It is the realization of a work that has been expected for a long time, which we will achieve in a very positive way with a private investment and with the redevelopment of an important quadrant, an area where there is already infrastructure”. The mayor then went into the merits of the changes made to some amendments before approval: “We have inserted prescriptions that improve the system but do not distort the project. We think they will allow us to move forward even in sustained times. We were quick, there was availability on the part of the club which I thank, I thank the majority and the opposition. I haven’t heard from Roma yet, we just voted, but I will hear from them. I say come on Rome because we have a beautiful stadium for the club, the fans and the whole city”. See also Bosch: in 2023 car production will go at low speed

