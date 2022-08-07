Pellegrini, Mancini, Zaniolo and Bove score, Konoplya’s own goal. Mourinho sends all the stars to the field and receives excellent indications in view of the championship
Party at the Olimpico and excellent indications for Mourinho in the last test of Roma before the debut in the league: the friendly match against Shakhtar ends 5-0. Pellegrini (19 ‘) and Mancini (41’) scored in the first half, with an own goal by Konoplya (46 ‘) that sent the teams 3-0 at half-time. In the second half Zaniolo (59 ‘) and Bove (87’) score. Rome works with the “Fantastic 4” Pellegrini, Dybala, Zaniolo and Abraham: the fans, present en masse at the Olimpico (65 thousand), dream.
