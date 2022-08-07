Party at the Olimpico and excellent indications for Mourinho in the last test of Roma before the debut in the league: the friendly match against Shakhtar ends 5-0. Pellegrini (19 ‘) and Mancini (41’) scored in the first half, with an own goal by Konoplya (46 ‘) that sent the teams 3-0 at half-time. In the second half Zaniolo (59 ‘) and Bove (87’) score. Rome works with the “Fantastic 4” Pellegrini, Dybala, Zaniolo and Abraham: the fans, present en masse at the Olimpico (65 thousand), dream.