The Brazilian, who is a new Al Ahli player, had indeed become a staple of the Giallorossi team, but also a “hero” for the Biancoceleste club due to his mistakes made in the derbies. So here it is on Twitter…

Emanuele Zotti – ROME

In summer or winter, during the championship or off-season, in the capital the derby is a serious matter that knows no rest and never goes on vacation. Paolo Negro knows something about it, who more than twenty years after an own goal in the derby crucial for Roma’s victory of the Scudetto is still thanked and acclaimed by the Giallorossi fans. Over the years there have been several “decisive” players with their mistakes on the pitch who have become idols of the opposing curve: the last to have known this particular mechanism is Roger Ibanez, who due to mistakes made in three games with the Lazio has turned into a nightmare for part of the Roma fan base – despite having always been considered an essential element of the team by Mourinho – and a real hero for the Lazio team. See also Medellín assumes the challenge in the Copa Libertadores: receives Inter from Brazil

THE POST — Testifying to the solidity of this “devotion” was the last tribute paid to the Brazilian who officially became a new Al Ahli player a few hours ago. This time, however, it is not just simple fans who are making fun of Ibanez’s performances, but directly the club of president Lotito. Below the post published on Twitter by the Roma profile in which the transfer of the player was made official, thanking him for the years in yellow and red with a commemorative video, the tweet from the official Lazio account popped up which wanted to greet the defender ironically with the classic emoji of the crying face…

HOW MANY ERRORS — The last disaster committed by Ibanez in a derby dates back to last March when, after 33 minutes, the player was sent off for a second yellow card for a very high-leg intervention on Milinkovic Savic. But the beginning of the saga of Ibanez’s “ducklings” with Lazio dates back to two years earlier, on 15 January 2021: in his first derby he was the protagonist of a dramatic performance, with errors on all three Lazio goals, in particular on the first of Immobile. On November 6, 2022 he is again decisive in the negative: in the 29th minute he loses the ball in his area on pressure from Pedro who has an easy time then serving Felipe Anderson, ready to sign the opening goal.