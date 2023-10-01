Roma beat Frosinone 2-0 in the match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2023 Serie A championship. The Giallorossi prevailed with goals from Lukaku and Pellegrini. The success allows the team coached by Mourinho to rise to 8 points and turn the page after the very heavy 4-1 defeat suffered on the Genoa pitch. Frosinone remains at 9.

The match

Roma push from the start and become dangerous in the 8th minute with Dybala, who calls Turati to save. Frosinone does not give up the offensive phase and shows up in Rui Patricio’s area with Marchizza and Cuni. The pace is high, spaces abound and Roma exploit them in the 22nd minute. Dybala suggests for Lukaku, who avoids 2 defenders and holes Turati: 1-0. The Belgian could concede an encore in the 29th minute, his left foot was blocked by Turati with his fists. Frosinone remains fully on track: Cuni and Mazzitelli shoot before the break, missing the target.

The second half proposes a similar script. Roma pushes and lights up when Dybala enters the scene: in the 58th minute the Argentine sends Monterisi into a tailspin, who comes close to scoring an own goal. Frosinone builds in the 68th minute on the Soulé-Mazzitelli axis: no one intervenes on the low and insidious cross. Roma closes the score in the 83rd minute. Free kick from the midfield, Dybala sends the ball into the area which Pellegrini volleys past the far post: 2-0.