Paulo Dybala leads Roma by signing the victory at the Olimpico against Fiorentina with a brace in the Sunday postponement of the 18th matchday. The attacking partner of ‘Joya’ Abraham was also the protagonist, author of the two assists. Giallorossi who remain in 5th place together with Lazio and Atalanta at 34 points, -3 from the fourth place currently occupied by Inter. Slowdown instead for the Viola, remained in 10 in the first half for the double yellow card in Dodo, after two consecutive successes at the Franchi between the championship and the Italian Cup. The lilies are ninth with 23 points together with Torino.

At the Olimpico it begins with a long phase of study interrupted by Zalewski, who breaks after fifteen minutes and commits Terracciano with the first pitch of the match. Fiorentina’s response is in the right from outside the Amrabat area. The game changed in the middle of the first half: Dodo, who had already received an early yellow card in the 4th minute, was kicked off the pitch twenty minutes later for another yellow card foul on Zalewski. Roma capitalized on the numerical advantage in the final of the fraction with an acrobatic Dybala and helped by a deviation from Milenkovic in going to pierce a Terracciano who appeared, however, not beyond reproach.

The Italian, who had put in Venuti for Duncan in the half hour, made two more changes and removed offensive references: inside Gonzalez and Barak instead of Jovic and Ikone. The transition from 4-4-1 to 4-3-2 makes Fiorentina more dangerous, even if above all from a set ball. Instead, Abraham got the big chance after an hour, following an involuntary assist from Bonaventura, but the Englishman didn’t seize the moment and had his shot blocked. Viola’s offensive pressure drops, Roma sense the possibility of opening spaces to attack and find them in the 82nd minute with a restart set up by Cristante for Abraham, who makes the second assist of the evening, again for Dybala who doesn’t need to be asked and still scores. Curtain.