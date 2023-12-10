Roma and Fiorentina draw 1-1 in the match scheduled for the 15th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Giallorossi, ahead with Lukaku, were joined by Martinez Quarta and ended the match with 9 men due to the expulsions of Zalewski and Lukaku himself. Mourinho's team with 25 points is fourth with Bologna. Fiorentina is ahead of Napoli on 24 points.

The match

Roma breaks through immediately. Dybala delivers a cross from the outside left in the 5th minute, Lukaku invents the winning header: 1-0 for the Giallorossi. The match offers a couple of flare-ups. In the 14th minute, after an initiative by Zalewski, Dybala does not calibrate the dish: he passes the ball out. On the other side, in the 17th minute, Nzola appears in front of Rui Patricio who wins the close match. Roma's plans get complicated in the 25th minute due to the muscular problem that leads Dybala to ask for a substitution: the Argentine throws in the towel. Fiorentina tries to advance the center of gravity and weave its own network of passes. The Viola, however, did little to sting until half-time.

The challenge ignites at the start of the second half. Ikoné hits the goal in the 49th minute, Rui Patricio isn't surprised. In the 51st minute Roma were close to doubling their lead with Kristensen, it was up to Terracciano to keep Fiorentina in the running. In the 63rd minute Bonaventura shows up, curling a shot and hitting the crossbar. In the 64th minute the turning point: Zalewski, already booked, receives a second yellow card and is sent off. Fiorentina immediately exploited their numerical superiority and equalised. In the 66th minute Martinez Quarta comes in and finds the winning header: 1-1. Roma, with one man less, must grit their teeth and rely on Rui Patricio, who in the 83rd minute denies a brace to Martinez Quarta, dangerous with a second 'header'. In the 88th minute Roma were left with 9 men: Lukaku was sent off for a challenge on Kouamé. Fiorentina pushes in search of the match goal, the Giallorossi bunker holds: it ends 1-1.