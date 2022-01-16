Roma rediscover the victory after two consecutive defeats e beats Cagliari at the Olimpico, 1-0 the final result. To break the deadlock the new Portuguese arrival Sergio Oliveira, on 33 ‘on a penalty after a hand ball. In a semi-deserted Olympic due to the limit to the spectators as a contrast to the spread of Covid, the new Giallorossi purchase decides the challenge by transforming a penalty.

Cagliari managed to be dangerous in the 84th minute with a violent shot by Joao Pedro in a challenge characterized by the chances of the hosts: Roma almost doubled with Abraham in the 63rd ‘Veretout in the 74’, Zaniolo in the 80 ‘. The Giallorossi rise to 35 points by engaging Lazio, Cagliari stopped at 16 points and third from bottom in the standings.