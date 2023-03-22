Almost 40,000 Giallorossi fans – never so many for a women’s football match in Italy – supported Spugna’s girls in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League. The match was decided by a goal from Salma Paralluelo

A proof of pride that will remain etched in the minds of women’s Roma girls and their fans for a long time. Despite the 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the quarter-final first leg of the Women’s Champions League, Spugna’s group has shown that they can play against the Spanish champions by (almost) completely canceling the technical gap between the two teams . A clear difference in value when comparing the costs of the two roses but which, at least on the lawn of the Olimpico stadium, was less noticeable. Thanks to the providential interventions of Camelia Ceasar – phenomenal at keeping the match alive with saves – and to the thrust of the Giallorossi fans, particularly accused by the Catalans. In fact, almost 40,000 Roman fans attended the match (39,454 spectators, a record for a women’s football match in Italy) who supported the team continuously. See also Dream debut for Marco Antonio "Chima" Ruíz with Tigres UANL

the first half — The Roma debut in the WCL quarter-finals opens in the sign of Ceasar, a real nightmare for the Blaugrana attack. The waltz of the saves begins in the 13th minute, with a providential intervention on Paralluelo who sends a warning to the goalkeeper. The yellow and red number 12 repeats itself first in the 20th minute – when she avoids the goal following a good personal action by Hansen – and then in the 25th minute with a shot by Bonmatì. Despite the Romanian’s over-the-top performance, Roma struggled to contain Barça’s impetus which took the lead in the 34th minute through Paralluelo, good at sending Linari down with the first check and giving the Spaniards the lead. However, both a mistake by Greggi in the ball control phase and an alleged foul on Giacinti loudly contested by Mr. Spugna weighed on the net. The first half ends without further jolts, with a partial of 12 shots to 3 for the Catalans, and the only Romanist chance happened on Haavi’s feet in the 26th minute. See also F1 | Aston Martin: laser sensors to control heights with 18 o'clock

COMPANY CLOSED — The recovery opens along the lines of the first half. Ceasar first denies Bonmatì’s goal, then performs a real miracle on a sure shot header by Oshoala. The umpteenth feat of the number 12 shakes Roma, who begin to appear in the opposing half with ever greater conviction. The first ring came in the 56th minute, when Giacinti devoured a goal a stone’s throw from goal after being disturbed by a providential recovery from Leòn. The music really changes in the final quarter of an hour, when Spugna’s team takes over the reins of the match with the entrances of Glionna and Losada. In the 76th minute it was Andressa who came close to equalizing with a left foot that grazed the goal post defended by Panos. Nine minutes later, on the other hand, it was the Spanish fullback who denied Giugliano the goal with a right-footed shot from distance by the Giallorossi attacking midfielder. The most tempting opportunity, however, comes in recovery, with Giacinti who – after entering the area with the ball and chain – lets himself be hypnotized once again by the opposing goalkeeper. Despite the defeat, however, Roma left the field to the applause of their people and the “Vincerete il tricolor” chant intoned by the Curva Sud. The best way to prepare for the return match scheduled for March 29 at the Camp Nou. To overturn the outcome of the initial challenge, a company will be needed but, after today’s test, the mission seems less “impossible”. See also Roma cancels the friendly match and Barça takes it badly: "We evaluate legal actions"

