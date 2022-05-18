The Giallorossi fans who will not be in Tirana will be able to attend the final in Tirana at the stadium: tomorrow the pre-emption, Friday the free sale. The team will not make it to the Olimpico in case of victory

May 25 the Olimpico opens the doors to fans for Rome-Feyenoord. For one last time this season, the Giallorossi people will be able to attend a match of Mourinho’s team at the stadium, the final of Conference League from Tirana, with part of the proceeds from the tickets to the ‘Overcoming obstacles’ project. For the occasion, the pre-emption for subscribers will be open: from 12 noon on Thursday 19 MayAnd until 11:59 am on Friday 20 May, only season ticket holders will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets per person. The price is € 5 per coupon, and if the second is for an Under 16, it is free. The free sale phase will start instead at 12 noon on Friday 20 May and will close at 9 pm on Tuesday 24 May. At this stage, a maximum of four tickets can be purchased per person, and they will not be transferable. The price is € 10. Children born on or after 1st January 2017 will enter for free. See also Bologna and the club, all with Miha: "Hard blow but we will react"

The Olimpico will be the only event in the city where you can collectively meet to follow Rome-Feyenoord. At the stadium, however, the situation will be handled like a normal match, therefore with all the safety aspects typical of a match. Furthermore, unlike what has been hypothesized in recent days, in the event of a victory of the Conference League, under no circumstances is the team expected to arrive at the Olimpico. Are expected screens that rest on the track in front of the sectorsin addition to the two above the always present curves.

“The funds – reads the official Roma website – will be used to expand the activities of the ‘Overcoming obstacles’ campaign. Specifically, they will be used for provision of approved vehicles for the transport of the disabled and theirs escorts and for the purchase of additional radio sets to be supplied to blind fans who go to the Stadium. Furthermore, the project will provide, through sports / rehabilitation activities, the social inclusion of children and young people with severe psychophysical disabilities. For 100% disabled and wheelchair users: in the first 24 hours of presale, only for invalid season ticket holders the tickets will be free. Starting with the free sale, the cost is 5 € for the couple: invalid and his companion. The places available for wheelchairs in the Monte Mario Disabled Grandstand are 40. For the 100% disabled, it will be possible to choose from all the sectors initially available “. See also Fernando Gaviria, third in the second stage of the Vuelta a Romandía

May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 19:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#RomaFeyenoord #Olimpico #open #fans #tomorrow #preemption #season #tickets