Roma fans tried to attack referee Anthony Taylor in Budapest

The Association of Professional Football Referees of Englishs (PGMOL) denounced on Friday “the unjustified and disgusting insults” suffered by Anthony Taylor, referee of the final Europa League, who was attacked at the Budapest airport on Thursday by fans of Roma, a team defeated in the final.

In the videos that have circulated on social networks, you can see the English referee and his family, who were waiting to take the plane back the day after the victory of the Seville in penalties against Roma, surrounded by fans and evacuated under the protection of security agents.

What happened

A bottle and a chair were thrown in the direction of the small group. “We are appalled by the unjustified and disgusting insults directed at Anthony and his family as he tried to return home after officiating the Europa League final,” writes the PGMOL.

“We will continue to give our full support to Anthony and his family,” he added.

The airport Ferenc-Liszt of Budapest also published a statement specifying that an Italian fan “has been detained by the police and legal proceedings have been initiated against him for this fight.”

The game was also full of fouls and tackles and resulted in 14 yellow cards, one of them for Roma coach José Mourinho. Taylor had to make several important decisions, annulling a penalty that he had awarded in favor of Sevilla after reviewing the VAR images, and not awarding another to the

Rome by a hand from a rival.

But the most controversial from the point of view of the Italians was to order the Argentine’s decisive penalty to be repeated Gonzalo Montielstopped before the referee considered that the goalkeeper was not on the line at the time of the shot.

