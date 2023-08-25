Ryan Friendkin and Tiago Pinto’s blitz in London to take on the Chelsea striker sends the city into a tailspin. Social networks and radios monopolized by the Giallorossi Big Rom idea: “It’s for days like this that it’s fantastic to love this team”

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

Forty-eight hours that can change the fate of a season, but above all the opinion of an entire fan base on the Roma transfer market. But not only. Because Ryan Friedkin and Tiago Pinto’s trip to London, with the aim of giving José Mourinho the Lukaku dream, could mark a new important step in the history of American ownership in Trigoria. After making history, first by convincing Special One in 2021 to accept the Roma project and then with the Dybala coup the following year, even the third acquisition campaign of the Friedkin era could suddenly reserve a surprise destined to further consecrate the presidency to stars and stripes in the collective imagination.

Just when more than a hint of skepticism was beginning to creep around the city with respect to the incoming moves of the last three months, what suddenly brings back enthusiasm and optimism even among the most skeptical is the surprise move by the management. After more than two months of inactivity on incoming operations and the difficulties in finding a new striker to flesh out Mourinho's offensive department – in the end Azmoun was chosen, a name that doesn't agree with the entire fan base – the possibility of putting hands on a big shot like Lukaku seems to have suddenly canceled weeks of doubts and grumbling. The news of Friedkin jr and Tiago Pinto's trip to England has inevitably set fire to the souls of thousands of Roma supporters who, via social media and on the radio frequencies dedicated to the yellow and red team, are unable to hide the foment for a super market hit that less than a week ago it seemed impossible.

Within half an hour, the private jet that took off from Ciampino towards London became the most tracked in the world, with over 3,000 people glued to the screen following the flight's route. On the web, on the other hand, there are hundreds of comments from Roma supporters who have gone mad at the idea of ​​seeing big Roma in a yellow and red shirt. Daniele's tweet almost completely encapsulates the feelings of pizza: "It's for days like this that it's great to be a Roma fan. Because you must never take away our dreams from us". On the radio, on the other hand, dozens clog the lines of the various broadcasters who deal 24 hours a day with the events of Mourinho's team, all to express the same concept with different tones and words: "With Lukaku in attack this team is worthy of the Scudetto". An opinion that on Twitter also finds favor with opposing fans: "Be careful that Lukaku-Dybala is a championship attack. Obviously, if Dybala doesn't break down and if Lukaku is in decent physical condition." In short, not even the time to start discussing that the possible arrival of the Belgian in Trigoria seems to have monopolized the debate (of Roma fans and not). A phenomenon destined to spread like wildfire in the event that, as the entire Giallorossi universe hopes, Pinto and Friedkin should manage to get to the white smoke with Chelsea. And to return to the capital with an "extra" Romelu aboard President Dan's private jet.