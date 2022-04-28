In England it ends 1-1. The Giallorossi took the lead in the first half with Pellegrini but the Foxes recovered in the second half with Lookman’s goal (Mancini’s touch was decisive). Thursday the return to Italy

One by one, all postponed to next Thursday at the Olimpico. When there will be almost 70 thousand people to push Rome towards the final in Tirana, a total bedlam. Meanwhile, however, Mourinho’s team returns from Leicester with a good draw, in some ways even excellent, considering that Leicester on the eve was feared for rhythm, intensity and energy. And instead the Giallorossi have suffered a bit, it’s true, but not that much. In short, the right considering that the British played at home and needed to win. On balance, they always played the game, but the Giallorossi were always in balance, playing a tactically shrewd game and trying to capitalize on Pellegrini’s initial advantage to the maximum. And for a while they even succeeded, until Lookman broke even halfway through the second half. So everything will be decided on the return, with Mourinho who has already summoned all of Rome.

Skin-goal – See also Colombia won 25 medals in the Para Swimming World Series Rodgers threw in Lookman and Albrighton from the start and bet on a very offensive trident, with Vardy recovered in the center of the attack despite a not excellent condition. Mourinho instead confirms the two strikers, with Zaniolo helping Abraham and Mkhitaryan between the two medians. The atmosphere of the King Power Stadium is electrifying, right from the start, with Leicester starting immediately very strong: three corners in the first three minutes, 77% possession after only ten games and a danger with Castagne in the head. After all, Rodgers wants to attack Roma and win the game in terms of physical intensity and energy. Except that the Giallorossi hold, resist the initial assault and slowly find the measures. Smalling behind is perfect, Zalewski does not show even a bit of emotion and Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini work a lot of balls between the midfield and the trocar. The logical consequence is the Giallorossi advantage, which arrives on time in the 15 ‘when Zalewski invents a Bodo-style play and Pellegrini needs a perfect ball, which the captain concretizes under Schmeichel’s legs. Under a goal, the Foxes try to react, even if they don’t create many real dangers. Maddison tries a couple of times from outside but in vain, Dewsbury-Hall puts a lot of energy into it, but little construction and Vardy always ends up in the yellow and red defensive grip. So it is true that the ball of the game remains constantly in English hands, but it is also true that Roma never gives the impression of being able to capitulate at any moment. The game plan at this point is ideal for Mourinho: full coverage of the spaces, low center of gravity and restarts to hurt. And on a couple of occasions the Giallorossi also manage to come out well, talking from below, but without then finalizing the occasion. Also because Evans makes Zaniolo feel pounds and muscles and Abraham plays a colorless first half. See also From Portugal: "Juve have seen the Brazilian Portugal". It costs 40 million

Foxes reaction – In the second half, the script is essentially the same, with Leicester looking for a draw and Roma curled up on itself to defend the precious advantage. Lookman has suffered two good chances, the first crazy, where he devours his head from the edge of the small area, while on the second he arrives late on a nice cut ball by Albrighton. Then Rodgers changes the offensive balance, outside Vardy and Albrighton himself and inside Iheanacho and Barnes. And the move pays off immediately, because on 22 ‘the British equalized on a percussion by Barnes, on which Lookman did not miss the close tap-in this time. The goal obviously gives enthusiasm to the whole environment, with the Foxes also trying to win the game at this point. Also because Roma struggled to recover, as they did well during the first half. Oliveira and Veretout also enter to give one or more energy in the middle of the field and build density in front of the defense. And while on the one hand Rui Patricio saves on Iheanacho, on the other Schmeichel saves right on Oliveira. Then the finale, where there is a bit of confusion and little else. Roma returns home with a good draw, now everything is played in a week. With the warmth of its people. See also Capito: "The first points of the season a boost for Williams"

